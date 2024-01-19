DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Pygments Lab #14

Fluctuart
Fri, 19 Jan 2024, 6:00 pm
On est de retour ! 🥳

Pour vous souhaiter une belle année 2024, on vous propose un Pygments Lab à bord de notre bateau préféré ! On a hâte de revenir à Fluctuart pour danser devant de nouveaux super invités !

Line-up de cette 14ème édition :

- Vicctori...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par FLUCTUART.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Fluctuart

2 Port Du Gros Caillou, 75007 Paris, France
Doors open6:00 pm

