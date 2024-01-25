Top track

Danser seul (Ne suffit pas)

Bagarre

IBOAT
Thu, 25 Jan 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsBordeaux
€26The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Sauce Prod et Live Affair présentent BAGARRE à l'IBOAT le 25/01/24 !

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par SAUCE PROD.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Bagarre

Venue

IBOAT

Bassin à Flot n°, 1 Cr Henri Brunet, 33300 Bordeaux
Doors open8:00 pm

