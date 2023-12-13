DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Torn Textures and Heavenly Choirs

Silent Green
Wed, 13 Dec, 7:30 pm
GigsBerlin
€6.12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

silent green präsentiert

Der Berliner Klangforscher Dirk Schaefer stellt seine experimentellen Filmsoundtracks aus drei Jahrzehnten vor. Er zeigt von sich vertonte Kurzfilme aus der Zusammenarbeit mit dem Filmemacher Matthias Müller (Verleih via Arsenal...

Dies ist eine Veranstaltung ab 16 Jahren
Präsentiert von silent green.

Venue

Silent Green

Gerichtstraße 35, 13347 Berlin, Germany
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

