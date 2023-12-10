Top track

David Holmes - It's Over, If We Run Out Of Love - Lovefingers and Heidi Lawden High Tide Mix

Unfinished Business: LCD After Hours

Knockdown Center
Sun, 10 Dec, 11:45 pm
PartyNew York
$19.32The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Following LCD Soundsystem's performance, the party continues in two rooms, and features a bar from The Four Horseman. Free for all concert ticket holders, no re-entry required. Tickets available for anyone who just wants to party!

This is an 21+ event
Presented by DFA

Lineup

2
Heidi Lawden, Lovefingers, Masha Mar and 2 more

Venue

Knockdown Center

52-19 Flushing Ave, Maspeth, NY 11378, USA
Doors open11:45 pm

