Forever 80 - Disco Labirynth (Discoteca Labirinto) [Extended Mix]

DiscoLabirinto

Vibra
Thu, 7 Dec, 10:30 pm
PartyModena
€5The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

DiscoLabirinto

musica dagli anni 90 , anni zero, qualcosa dagli anni 80 e tanto divertimento

La serata per chi non sa il nome della propria generazione.

e voi che fareste se la vostra generazione fosse in una discoteca labirinto, Bianca senza luci color...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Circolo Culturale Left.

Venue

Vibra

Viale IV Novembre, 40, 41123 Modena MO, Italy
Doors open10:30 pm
350 capacity

