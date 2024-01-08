Top track

Oh I Miss Her So

Mary Lattimore Residency

Zebulon
Mon, 8 Jan 2024, 8:00 pm
$26.78The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Mary Lattimore Residency

feat. DJ Taylor Rowley (NTS), Imaad Wasif (solo acoustic), Ben Goldwasser/Mary Lattimore Duo Set

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Zebulon.

Lineup

Mary Lattimore, Imaad Wasif, Ben Goldwasser

Venue

Zebulon

2478 Fletcher Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90039, USA
Doors open8:00 pm
300 capacity

