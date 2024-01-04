DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Night Magic New Years Recovery Party

Kiss Kiss Bang Bang LA
Thu, 4 Jan 2024, 9:30 pm
PartyHollywood
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Welcome to Night Magic; the Thursday night weekly event from the minds of Stereo Punks & Kiss Kiss Bang Bang.

Come recover from your NYE festivities as we dive into the smoother tones of disco and house this week. Music provided by our excellent cas...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Stereo Punks & Kiss Kiss Bang Bang

Venue

Kiss Kiss Bang Bang LA

3531 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90010, USA
Open in maps
Doors open9:30 pm

