Habitat Tour 2024

Capitol
Fri, 15 Mar 2024, 9:15 pm
GigsPordenone
From €20.70The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Event information

𝑯𝒂𝒃𝒊𝒕𝒂𝒕 è il nuovo album dei 𝐂'𝐌𝐨𝐧 𝐓𝐢𝐠𝐫𝐞: una testimonianza potente della fusione musicale, che avvicina - unendoli - mondi apparentemente lontani.

Il 𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐛 𝐭𝐨𝐮𝐫  è un invito a festeggiare tutti insieme l’uscita del nuovo disco che...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Associazione Culturale Il Deposito

Lineup

C'mon Tigre

Venue

Capitol

Via G. Mazzini, 60, 33170 Pordenone PN, Italy
Doors open8:30 pm

