DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
𝑯𝒂𝒃𝒊𝒕𝒂𝒕 è il nuovo album dei 𝐂'𝐌𝐨𝐧 𝐓𝐢𝐠𝐫𝐞: una testimonianza potente della fusione musicale, che avvicina - unendoli - mondi apparentemente lontani.
Il 𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐛 𝐭𝐨𝐮𝐫 è un invito a festeggiare tutti insieme l’uscita del nuovo disco che...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.