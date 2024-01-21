DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Organic Cider Presents: Richard Stott (WIP)

The Bill Murray
Sun, 21 Jan 2024, 4:00 pm
ComedyLondon
£8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

A new show by award nominated comedian Richard Stott about his three years serving cider on London's world famous Borough Market. Dry, unfiltered, unpasteurised humour from the comedian seen on Comedy Central Live, ITV2's The Stand Up Sketch Show and liste...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Angel Comedy.

Lineup

Venue

The Bill Murray

39 Queen's Head St, London N1 8NQ, UK
Doors open3:30 pm

