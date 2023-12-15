DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Hoover & Harley and the Boys

Robert's Westside
Fri, 15 Dec, 6:30 pm
GigsChicago
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Robert's Presents:

HOOVER & HARLEY AND THE BOYS

Two Full Sets of Country Music + A Classic Country Christmas Vinyl DJ Set

FREE

This is a 21+ event (Under 21 w/ Parent / Guardian)
Presented by Robert's Westside.

Lineup

Venue

Robert's Westside

7321 Madison Street, Forest Park, Illinois 60130, United States
Doors open6:30 pm

