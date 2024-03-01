Top track

Rob Leines and Sam Morrow

Duett's Texas Club
Fri, 1 Mar 2024, 6:00 pm
GigsAustin
$19.23The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Rob Leines and Sam Morrow join us on March 1 at Duett's Full Band!

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Noise Frontier.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Sam Morrow, Rob Leines

Venue

Duett's Texas Club

420 Main Street, Martindale, Texas 78655, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

