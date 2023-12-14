DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Sparkle Titsmas

Purgatory
Thu, 14 Dec, 8:00 pm
PartyNew York
$17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Sparkle Titsmass is a queer femme inclusive holiday show, featuring drag, burlesque, comedy, and more. It is a time to remember many years ago when a virgin had perfect tits, so perfect even the donkeys in the barn went "Yasssss," and we still celebrate th...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Purgatory.

Venue

Purgatory

675 Central Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11207, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

