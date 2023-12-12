Top track

Aviva La Viv - Vigilant Love

Aviva La Viv, The Premise, Light Bird

Purgatory
Tue, 12 Dec, 8:00 pm
GigsNew York
$13.60

About

Come support an all queer & trans lineup of artists for Gaza: Aviva La Viv, Jewish singer-songwriter and activist; The Premise, electro-space-folk duo; and Light Bird, trans indie folk singer and guitarist; MC’d and readings by writer, scholar, and cultura...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Purgatory.

Lineup

Aviva La Viv

Venue

Purgatory

675 Central Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11207, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

