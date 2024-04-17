Top track

Discovery Zone - Ur Eyes

Discovery Zone

La Boule Noire
Wed, 17 Apr 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€17.96The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Discovery Zone est le projet pop expérimental de la musicienne et artiste multimédia JJ Weihl, originaire de New York et de Berlin. Après l'engouement croissant autour de son premier album Remote Control, Discovery Zone a annoncé son deuxième album Quantum...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Vedettes.
Lineup

Discovery Zone

Venue

La Boule Noire

120 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open7:30 pm

