DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Beau Vine pulls the strings from the back seat in this latest offering from the talismanic ranchero.
Having fallen into relative obscurity in the early '90s after his second marriage ended expensively, legendary guitar-for-hire Beau Vine resurfaced nearly...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.