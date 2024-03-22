Top track

Vitalic - Stamina

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Vitalic (live)

EartH
Fri, 22 Mar 2024, 9:00 pm
DJLondon
£29.07The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Vitalic - Stamina
Got a code?

About

This event will take place in EartH Hall.

Electro giant Vitalic returns to London’s with the announcement of a new live show at Earth Hackney A true icon & pioneer of electronic music history, a producer that’s perpetually reinventing himself, Vitalic is...

Presented by Parable.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Vitalic

Venue

EartH

11 Stoke Newington Rd, London N16 8BH, UK
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.