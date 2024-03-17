Top track

Decapitated + Incantation + Nervosa + Kassogtha

Slaughter Club
Sun, 17 Mar 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsPaderno Dugnano
€34.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

DECAPITATED “Nihility” European Tour 2024 performing the classic album "Nihility" live in concert

tessera ACSI obbligatoria

scopri come fare qui

https://entro.in/club/online.php?PR=slaughterclub

Questo è un evento 14+
Presentato da Erocks Production.

Lineup

1
Decapitated, Incantation, Nervosa and 1 more

Venue

Slaughter Club

Via Angelo Tagliabue, 4, 20037 Paderno Dugnano MI, Italy
Doors open7:00 pm

