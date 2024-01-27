Top track

Bait x Woozy - Ambit release party

Point Ephémère
Sat, 27 Jan 2024, 10:00 pm
GigsParis
About

Bait c’est un label focalisé sur le croisement de 2 sphères musicales: bass musique (majoritairement dubstep) lourde en snares et techno syncopée immersive.

La 4ème sortie du label, “In the Dark”, c’est un EP de Ambit, productrice et DJ irlandaise aux sor...

Présenté par POINT EPHEMERE.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Ambit, Argo, Beatrice M. and 2 more

Venue

Point Ephémère

200 Quai de Valmy, 75010 Paris-10E-Arrondissement, France
Doors open10:00 pm

