El Pot Petit - Els Pirates

Petit EM: El Pot Petit amb la Black Music Big Band

Amfiteatre del Parc Catalunya
Sun, 9 Jun, 6:00 pm
GigsSabadell
El Pot Petit - Els Pirates
About

ELS MENORS DE 4 ANYS TAMBÉ HAN D'OBTENIR UNA ENTRADA (GRATUÏTA) PER ACCEDIR AL RECINTE.

Torna el Petit Embassa't per la porta gran, el proper 9 juny tindrem una de les poques dates a Catalunya del Pot Petit amb la Black Music Big Band. Casi 30 músics repa...

Organitzat per Associació Juvenil Sabadell Sona Jove
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Amfiteatre del Parc Catalunya

Carrer Prat de la Riba, 104, 08206 Sabadell, Barcelona, Spain
Doors open6:00 pm

FAQs

Els menors de 4 anys han de pagar?

No, però han d'obtenir una entrada. Màxim 2 entrades gratuïtes per adult.

Feu descompte si tinc l'abonament per l'Embassa't 2024?

No.

