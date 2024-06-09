DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
ELS MENORS DE 4 ANYS TAMBÉ HAN D'OBTENIR UNA ENTRADA (GRATUÏTA) PER ACCEDIR AL RECINTE.
Torna el Petit Embassa't per la porta gran, el proper 9 juny tindrem una de les poques dates a Catalunya del Pot Petit amb la Black Music Big Band. Casi 30 músics repa...
No, però han d'obtenir una entrada. Màxim 2 entrades gratuïtes per adult.
No.
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.