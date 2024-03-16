Top track

Sam Roberts Band - The Adventures of Ben Blank Tour w/ Social Creatures

Le Poisson Rouge
Sat, 16 Mar, 6:30 pm
$32.96The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Sam Roberts Band - The Adventures of Ben Blank Tour w/ Social Creatures - Live at LPR on Saturday, March 16th, 2024

Proof of vax is NOT required for this event

6:30 PM doors | 7:30 PM show (all ages)

More shows at http://LPR.com

This is an all ages event
Presented by Le Poisson Rouge
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Sam Roberts Band, Social Creatures

Venue

Le Poisson Rouge

158 Bleecker St, New York, NY 10012, USA
Doors open6:30 pm

