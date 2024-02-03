DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Outer Flame: Lost Barrio Songwriter Circle featuring David Huckfelt, Howe Gelb, Gabriel Sullivan & Billy Sedlmayr

Hotel Congress Plaza
Sat, 3 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
$19.06The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Saturday February 3rd

Doors 7pm

ADV $15 | DOS $18

"Outer Flame: Lost Barrio Songwriter Circle" featuring David Huckfelt * Howe Gelb * Gabriel Sullivan * Billy Sedlmayr

21+
Presented by Hotel Congress.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Billy Sedlmayr, Gabriel Sullivan, Howe Gelb and 1 more

Hotel Congress Plaza

311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

