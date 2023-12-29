Top track

Something Sneaky - Pictures

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Something Sneaky / School Portraits / Talk Chalk

Deep Cuts
Fri, 29 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsMedford
$12.36The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Something Sneaky - Pictures
Got a code?

About

Something Sneaky

https://somethingsneaky.bandcamp.com/

School Portraits

https://schoolportraits.bandcamp.com/

Talk Chalk

https://talkchalk.bandcamp.com/

at Deep Cuts

Doors 7PM / Music 8PM

$10 / 18 +

This is an 18+ event
Presented by DEEP CUTS
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Something Sneaky, Talk Chalk

Venue

Deep Cuts

21 Main Street, Medford, Massachusetts 02155, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.