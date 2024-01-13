DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

“INDIE SLEAZE NITE: DANCE TIL YOU’RE DEAD - 21+”

Spirit Hall
Sat, 13 Jan 2024, 9:30 pm
GigsPittsburgh
$15.19
About

D.A.N.C.E. til you’re dead at INDIE SLEAZE NITE // indie rock, indietronica, & garage rock dance party

This is an 21+ event
Presented by TSN Parties LLC
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Spirit Hall

242 51st St, Pittsburgh, PA 15201, USA
Doors open9:30 pm
300 capacity

