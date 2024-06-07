Top track

Gala - Freed From Desire

Algorithm Of The Night: 90's & early 2000's Dance

The Shacklewell Arms
Fri, 7 Jun, 11:00 pm
DJLondon
£5.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Algorithm Of The Night is back at The Shacklewell Arms on Friday 7th June. Dedicated to playing the best Dance Anthems, House Classics and Deep Cuts from the 1990's to the early 2000's.

DJ's 11pm - 3am

Expect to hear: Daft Punk / The Prodigy / The Chemic...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by LNZRT LTD & Be A Body Promotions.
Lineup

Venue

The Shacklewell Arms

71 Shacklewell Lane, London E8 2EB
Doors open11:00 pm
Event ends3:00 am
200 capacity

