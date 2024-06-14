DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Algorithm Of The Night is back at The Shacklewell Arms on Friday 14th June. Dedicated to playing the best Dance Anthems, House Classics and Deep Cuts from the 1990's to the early 2000's.
DJ's 11pm - 3am
Expect to hear: Daft Punk / The Prodigy / The Chemi...
