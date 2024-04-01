Top track

TWRP Digital Nightmare 2024 Tour

El Club Detroit
Mon, 1 Apr 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsDetroit
From $33.99The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

The sound of the future as imagined in the 1980s. The nostalgic theme song to your favourite childhood cartoon that may have never existed. The hopefulness of someone from the future describing the utopia of tomorrow. Like a paradox of time travel, TWRP is...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by El Club.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

nelward, TWRP, Trey Magnifique

Venue

El Club Detroit

4114 Vernor Hwy, Detroit, MI 48209, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

