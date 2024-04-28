DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Sergi Polo - Work in Progress

The Bill Murray
Sun, 28 Apr, 5:30 pm
ComedyLondon
£7.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

As seen on BBC One, BBC Three, iTV Spanish National TV and heard on BBC Radio 4. Sergi is currently performing in the best clubs in the country such as The Comedy Store, Angel Comedy, Vauxhall Comedy Club, Up The Creek, Backyard Comedy Club, The Stand, Mon...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Angel Comedy.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Sergi Polo

Venue

The Bill Murray

39 Queen's Head St, London N1 8NQ, UK
Open in maps
Doors open5:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.