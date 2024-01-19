DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Orange Room Comedy Night

The Orange Room
Fri, 19 Jan, 7:00 pm
ComedyLondon
£8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Join us for an evening of stand up comedy at our first official Orange Room comedy night! 🍊🎭

We have 15 acts from all over London ready to showcase their talents and have you laughing out of your seats!

Food and drink will be available as well as free...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Orange Room Events.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
Venue

The Orange Room

375 High Street, Newham, London, E15 4QZ, United Kingdom
Doors open7:00 pm

