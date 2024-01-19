DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Join us for an evening of stand up comedy at our first official Orange Room comedy night! 🍊🎭
We have 15 acts from all over London ready to showcase their talents and have you laughing out of your seats!
Food and drink will be available as well as free...
