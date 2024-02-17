DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
I LOVE 80's - MASK EDITION
Rivivi insieme ai djs di "Radio Delfino" il decennio ottanta con la musica, gli spettacoli, le scenografie e i costumi della migliore generazione di sempre.
Per una notte indossa anche tu i panni di una rock-star, un personaggi...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.