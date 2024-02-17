DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

I Love 80s

Ice Club
Sat, 17 Feb, 10:00 pm
PartyCatania
€13.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

I LOVE 80's - MASK EDITION

Rivivi insieme ai djs di "Radio Delfino" il decennio ottanta con la musica, gli spettacoli, le scenografie e i costumi della migliore generazione di sempre.

Per una notte indossa anche tu i panni di una rock-star, un personaggi...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Radio Delfino Eventi.

Venue

Ice Club

Viale Presidente Kennedy 8, 95121 Catania Catania, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.