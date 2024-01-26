DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Reggaeton Fridays

The Delancey
Fri, 26 Jan, 11:00 pm
GigsNew York
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Every Friday we bring you the best Reggaeton music RSVP for FREE before midnight. (Downstairs)

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by reggaetonLABS.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Delancey

168 Delancey St, New York, NY 10002, USA
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm
200 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.