DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Daddy Long Legs, The Hi-Jivers

The Sultan Room
Fri, 12 Apr, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
$20.81

About

DADDY LONG LEGS, New York City’s infamous band of punk rock blues-bashers, are ready to testify! Street Sermons, the band’s fourth studio album, represents a wellspring of bottled-up feelings and emotions that need to be screamed and hollered. Produced by...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by The Sultan Room.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Hi-Jivers, Daddy Long Legs

Venue

The Sultan Room

234 Starr St, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends10:00 pm
250 capacity

