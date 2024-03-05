DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Lola Young

Scala
Tue, 5 Mar, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£20.97
"Refreshingly modest about her talent, Brit School alumnus Lola Young prefers to call new release 'My Mind Wanders and Sometimes Leaves Completely' a project rather than a debut album. But there’s no denying that her soul-searching songs are hitting all th...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by AEG
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Lola Young

Venue

Scala

Scala, 275 Pentonville Rd, London N1 9NL, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
Event ends11:00 pm
800 capacity
Accessibility information

