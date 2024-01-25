Top track

Kit Major - I'm Bitter!

Kit Major, Spooky Marvin, Melissa Brooks, Samson Oats, Disco Shrine

Location TBA Boyle Heights Los Angeles
Thu, 25 Jan, 7:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$11.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Come join us for a night jam packed with music! Kit Major will be joined by Spooky Marvin, Melissa Brooks, Samson Oats, and Disco Shrine. As always, the address will be emailed out to you the day of the event.

This is an all ages event
Presented by MakeOutMusic
Lineup

Kit Major, Melissa Brooks, Disco Shrine

Venue

Location TBA Boyle Heights Los Angeles

Los Angeles, California 90033, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

