Top track

The Philharmonik - Pursuit

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Music to Rum to ft. The PhilHarmonik

The Flamingo House
Fri, 23 Feb, 8:00 pm
PartySacramento
$44.99The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

The Philharmonik - Pursuit
Got a code?

About

We’re teaming up with Santa Teresa Rum to bring you ‘Music To Rum To’ featuring Sacramento's very own, The Philharmonik

Join us on the back patio of The Flamingo House Social Club for a mesmerizing live performance by The Philharmonik. Each ticket unlocks...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Flamingo House & Santa Teresa
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The PhilHarmonik

Venue

The Flamingo House

2315 K St, Sacramento, CA 95816, USA
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.