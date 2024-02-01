DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Tras la fántastica Maisha ni Safari, nuestra JAM. Seguimos la fiesta con los Dj Africanos del momento: Dj Materia Prima y Dj Med Bangs... Y algún invitado sorpresa.
Nos deleitarán la noche con los sonidos africanos del pasado, presente y futuro.
Recuerda...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.