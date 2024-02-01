DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

MAISHA AFTERJAM

Sala Clamores
Thu, 1 Feb, 11:59 pm
DJMadrid
€13.39The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Tras la fántastica Maisha ni Safari, nuestra JAM. Seguimos la fiesta con los Dj Africanos del momento: Dj Materia Prima y Dj Med Bangs... Y algún invitado sorpresa.

Nos deleitarán la noche con los sonidos africanos del pasado, presente y futuro.

Recuerda...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Sala Clamores.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Sala Clamores

Calle de Alburquerque, 14, 28010 Madrid, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open11:59 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.