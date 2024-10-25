Top track

Can't We Try

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Vonda Shepard

Bush Hall
Fri, 25 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£43.63The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Can't We Try
Got a code?

About

Following the success of Vonda’s recent barnstorming UK tours which sold out venues across the country, Vonda will be returning to play a set of greatest hits and favourites from her many albums including her latest release, Red Light, Green Light with her...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Bush Hall.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Vonda Shepard

Venue

Bush Hall

310 Uxbridge Rd, London W12 7LJ
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
500 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.