Marta Tenaglia - Presomale

Marta Tenaglia

sPAZIO211
Sat, 27 Jan, 9:00 pm
GigsTorino
€11.50

Marta Tenaglia - Presomale
Marta Tenaglia è una cantautrice milanese. Nelle sue canzoni beat vocali morbidi e testi veri, lucidi come specchi. Prima di uscire la sua voce fa il giro largo, perde tempo e scende finché può, per risalire e toccarti con delicatezza, ma senza chiedere il...

Questo è un evento 14+
sPAZIO211

Marta Tenaglia

sPAZIO211

Via Francesco Cigna, 211, 10155 Torino TO, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

