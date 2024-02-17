Top track

Everything Has Its Place

Young Mister / Frances Eliza / Kassidy Blount

Static Age Records
Sat, 17 Feb, 8:00 pm
GigsAsheville
$14.56The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Everything Has Its Place
About

YOUNG MISTER Steven Fiore’s career reads like a legendary round of two truths and a lie: co-writing with Art Garfunkel, a stint with Jeff Goldblum’s jazz band, more than 17 million spotify streams. but it’s all true – every word of it. In a way, you could...

All ages
Presented by Static Age Records.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Young Mister

Venue

Static Age Records

110 North Lexington Avenue, Asheville, North Carolina 28801, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

