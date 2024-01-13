DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Green Day "Saviors" Listening Party

Byrdland
Sat, 13 Jan, 6:00 pm
Washington D.C.
Saturday, January 13th @ 6 p.m.

Byrdland Records

Be the first to hear the new Green Day album "Saviors"! We'll have exclusive lyric books, pins, posters and shirts to give away (listening events will be the ONLY place fans can get these shirts)!

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Songbyrd.
Venue

Byrdland

1264 5th St NE, Washington, DC 20002, USA
Doors open 6:00 pm
300 capacity

