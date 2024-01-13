DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Saturday, January 13th @ 6 p.m.
Byrdland Records
***
Be the first to hear the new Green Day album "Saviors"! We'll have exclusive lyric books, pins, posters and shirts to give away (listening events will be the ONLY place fans can get these shirts)!
B...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.