YEAH! Usher Tribute Dance Party

El Club Detroit
Sat, 10 Feb, 9:00 pm
GigsDetroit
$27.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

YEAH! : 90s/2000s R&B and Hip Hop Jams

PEACE UP, DETROIT! 🔥

🚨 El Club

🛩️ Sat. February 10

🎥 9PM

🥃 18+ to Love in this Club / 21+ to Party

Hey Ya! We welcome Lovers and Friends to party with us for a good good time! 👏

Featuring all your favorit...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by El Club.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • It's within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

El Club Detroit

4114 Vernor Hwy, Detroit, MI 48209, USA
Doors open9:00 pm

