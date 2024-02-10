DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
YEAH! : 90s/2000s R&B and Hip Hop Jams
PEACE UP, DETROIT! 🔥
🚨 El Club
🛩️ Sat. February 10
🎥 9PM
🥃 18+ to Love in this Club / 21+ to Party
Hey Ya! We welcome Lovers and Friends to party with us for a good good time! 👏
Featuring all your favorit...
