DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

GWSU w/ special guest Zeynep

APOLLO CLUB MILANO
Fri, 12 Jan, 11:00 pm
DJMilano
€17.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

GWSU presents ZEYNEP for the first event after the New Year alongside LUCE and dj resident NOVZE. Expect a hot and sweaty atmosphere with electronic sounds in the heart of Milan at Apollo Club in Via Giosuè Borsi 9/a.

Line up:

Luce - Novze - Zeynep

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Apollo 11 SRL.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Novze, LUCE

Venue

APOLLO CLUB MILANO

Via Giosuè Borsi, 9/2, 20143 Milano MI, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.