DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
GWSU presents ZEYNEP for the first event after the New Year alongside LUCE and dj resident NOVZE. Expect a hot and sweaty atmosphere with electronic sounds in the heart of Milan at Apollo Club in Via Giosuè Borsi 9/a.
Line up:
Luce - Novze - Zeynep
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.