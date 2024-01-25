DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Banish the January blues with the most unique and funk-encrusted comedy night in London town!
Yet another phenomenal line-up to tickle your funny bones
CHARLIE PARTRIDGE
ELF LYONS
JO GRIFFIN
PRAVANYA PILLAY
DAN LEES
...and of course your hosts ROISI...
