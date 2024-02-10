Top track

Fix Up, Look Sharp

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Dizzee Rascal Intimate Album Performance

Jacaranda Baltic
Sat, 10 Feb, 7:00 pm
GigsLiverpool
Selling fast
From £18.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Fix Up, Look Sharp
Got a code?

About

You're not going bonkers, Jacaranda Records are super excited to present a live performance from Dizzee Rascal in support of his new album!

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Jacaranda Records.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Dizzee Rascal

Venue

Jacaranda Baltic

L8 5XJ, Liverpool, Merseyside, England, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.