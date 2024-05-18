DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Billy Pilgrim

Eddie's Attic
Sat, 18 May, 7:00 pm
GigsAtlanta
From $32.26The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Billy Pilgrim live at Eddie's Attic!

Folk rock duo Billy Pilgrim, comprised of Andrew Hyra and Kristian Bush, will celebrate its 34th anniversary in 2024 with a rejuvenated dedication to soulful storytelling, artful harmonies and an understanding that the...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Eddie's Attic.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Billy Pilgrim

Venue

Eddie's Attic

515 North Mcdonough Street, Decatur, Georgia 30030, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

