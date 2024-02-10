DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

TIGA...It's Time to Get 2000-2010

BASE Milano
Sat, 10 Feb, 10:30 pm
PartyMilano
€11.50
About

Offbeat Agency presenta

TIGA, il padrino dell'elettroclash!

Una data unica a cui non puoi mancare :)

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Offbeat SRLS.

Lineup

Tiga, Rosa Calix

Venue

BASE Milano

Via Bergognone, 34, 20144 Milano MI, Italy

Doors open10:30 pm

