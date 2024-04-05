Top track

STRFKR - Kahlil Gibran

STRFKR

Pappy and Harriet's
Fri, 5 Apr, 6:30 pm
GigsPioneertown
From $32.38The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

In a journey that’s been taking new directions since it started, every step of the way has led STRFKR to Parallel Realms. The band’s energetic, danceable pop has assumed many forms since they first emerged in 2007, always reliably delivering unshakeable me...

All ages
Presented by Sister Midnight.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Ruth Radelet, STRFKR

Venue

Pappy and Harriet's

53688 Pioneertown Rd, Yucca Valley, CA 92284, USA
Doors open6:30 pm

