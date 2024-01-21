DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Viva Las Vegan - Winter Edition

ARCA
Sun, 21 Jan, 10:00 am
TalkMilano
Domenica 21 Gennaio

Essere Animali & Magnolia Extra

presentano:

VIVA LAS VEGAN - WINTER EDITION

Un giorno di cose belle del mondo vegano

Workshop - Food & Drinks - Market - Music

=========================

FOOD (12.00 - 21.00)

...more info soon......

Tutte le età
Presentato da Essere Animali & Arca

Venue

ARCA

Via Rimini, 38, 20142 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open10:00 am

