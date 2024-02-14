DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Emo Nite: Valentine's Day

The Ground Miami
Wed, 14 Feb, 9:00 pm
PartyMiami
$17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

$1 from every ticket purchase will be donated to The Living Dream Foundation.

DOORS AT 9PM | 21+

THIS TICKET DOES NOT GRANT YOU ACCESS TO THE CLUB SPACE TERRACE

#TheGroundMiami #LinkMiamiRebels #EmoNite

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Link Miami Rebels.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Ground Miami

34 NE 11th St, Miami, FL 33132, USA
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

