RECONNEXION - FLEX FESTIVAL

Péniche Marcounet
2 Feb - 3 Feb
GigsParis
From €11.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Et si le temps d’une soirée nous nous déconnections ?

Nous souhaitons proposer une expérience musicale authentique sans trace de numérique. Pas de téléphone, pas de musique enregistrée, des performance live 100% acoustique. L’objectif est simple :...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Peniche Marcounet.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

aupinard

Venue

Péniche Marcounet

Port de l'Hotel de Ville, Paris 75004
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

