Basketmouth Cancel Culture

Indigo at The O2
Sun, 18 Feb, 6:00 pm
ComedyLondon
£34.21The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
LONDON | BASKETMOUTH - CANCEL CULTURE

Security – Bag Policy

Large bags – including rucksacks are not allowed.

There are no facilities to leave large bags or luggage.

If you really have to bring a bag – and it's preferable you don't – please make sure i...

This is an 14+ event
Presented by High Society
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Basketmouth

Indigo at The O2

The O2, Peninsula Square, London SE10 0DX
Doors open5:00 pm
2500 capacity
Accessibility information

